Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is Geometric Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Geometric Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,995,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 30.7% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $205,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $31.53 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

