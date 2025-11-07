SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.5% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.