SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.5% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
