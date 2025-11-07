Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF $IMOM

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 1.75% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ IMOM opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

