JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $70.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities set a $75.00 target price on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of XMTR opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.87. Xometry has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,049.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,778.75. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $469,442.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,734.01. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,413,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 42.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 384,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xometry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.