Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Ulta Beauty worth $129,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $509.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $572.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.