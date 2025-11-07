Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Trading Up 0.3%

PUK stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

