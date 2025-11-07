JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $65.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 72.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,227.02. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,147,156 shares in the company, valued at $78,706,373.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 9,454.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.