Scotiabank Cuts United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $37.00

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. United Dominion Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The firm had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Pension Service increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

