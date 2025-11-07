Scotiabank Cuts United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $37.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. United Dominion Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The firm had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Pension Service increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.