404 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3%

EQIX stock opened at $819.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.