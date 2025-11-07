Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.8%

ADP stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.68 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

