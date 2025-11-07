Wells Fargo & Company Raises UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target to $97.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. UL Solutions has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $91.95.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,530,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after buying an additional 305,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UL Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,473,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,333,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,448,000 after purchasing an additional 261,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,174,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

