Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Zeta Global stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 339,247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 33.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

