Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $116.76 Million Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of Carnival worth $116,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

