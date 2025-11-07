Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 35,982 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $112,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 218.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,463,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,099 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after buying an additional 727,153 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,002,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $111.62.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

