Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $113.72 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $113,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

