Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF $LEAD Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 1.26% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0%

LEAD stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.