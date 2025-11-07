Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares $UTSL

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 4.87% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 434.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UTSL opened at $45.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

The Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Utilities Select Sector index. The fund provides daily 3x exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of utility companies in the US. UTSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

