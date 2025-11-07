Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

