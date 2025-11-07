Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $108,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

