Ethos Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is a support level?
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.