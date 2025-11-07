Ethos Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

