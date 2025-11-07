Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 164,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,023,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55,926 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 37.5% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,455,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 397,215 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 5.6%

OBDC stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.89%.The firm had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

