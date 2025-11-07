Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $100.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $100,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $101.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.