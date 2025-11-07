Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TME Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after acquiring an additional 168,546 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter.

KORP stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

