Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $367.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $377.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average is $343.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.