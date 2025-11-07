Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $75,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $171.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

