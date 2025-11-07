Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $66.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $66,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

