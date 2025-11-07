Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $89.01 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $89,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $239.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

