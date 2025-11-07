Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 31,141 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Strategy worth $83,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 1,019.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Strategy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.78 and its 200-day moving average is $361.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $231.51 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

