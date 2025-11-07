Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $79.93 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $79,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 51.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.