Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,230 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $85,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. TME Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $409.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.44 and its 200-day moving average is $372.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

