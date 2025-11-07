HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of CRVS FY2028 Earnings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRVS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

