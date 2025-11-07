Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period.

HYGH opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $428.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

