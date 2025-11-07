Maarten Wensveen Sells 22,830 Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,560,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,327.32. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR opened at $62.42 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cimpress by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 835.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.