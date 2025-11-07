Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIGL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $647.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.