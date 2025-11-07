Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $150.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.