Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SRPT opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

