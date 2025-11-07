Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 800,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,837.62. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $965,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $872,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 490 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $8,290.80.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 181.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sunrun by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

