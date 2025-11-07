Shaunt Voskanian Sells 26,741 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 26,741 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,113.97. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,602,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,210,055.22. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Figma Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of FIG opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $154,242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,075,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,734,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $4,425,000.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

