TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,281.25. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,508,043.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,287.34. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,662 shares of company stock worth $16,000,821. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

