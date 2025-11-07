Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $2,751,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $532.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.49, a PEG ratio of 125.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.29. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $555.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

