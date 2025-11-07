James Breyer Acquires 13,900 Shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Breyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, James Breyer bought 13,170 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,699.10.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

