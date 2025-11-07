Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) vs. Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesa Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pioneer Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 80.08% 12.55% 12.25% Pioneer Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $491,952.00 16.56 $460,000.00 $0.21 20.81 Pioneer Oil & Gas $220,000.00 1.74 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mesa Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Pioneer Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil & Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

