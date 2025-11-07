Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8750.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.
NYSE SMWB opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $17.64.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
