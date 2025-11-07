Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.16. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 104,062 shares.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of C$20.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Glacier Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.