Head to Head Review: AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) vs. China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY)

Profitability

This table compares China Digital TV and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Digital TV and AppTech Payments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A AppTech Payments $276,000.00 44.85 -$18.51 million ($0.22) -1.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Digital TV has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments.

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Digital TV beats AppTech Payments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

