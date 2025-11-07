Financial Contrast: Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -165.12% N/A -20.33% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Saipem 0 1 0 2 3.33

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royale Energy and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Royale Energy and Saipem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.69 -$2.16 million ($0.04) -0.98 Saipem $15.75 billion 0.32 $331.12 million N/A N/A

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Summary

Saipem beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

