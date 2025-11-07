Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $68.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.3846.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $74,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Birkenstock has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $62.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $749.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.