Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $47.5840. Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 14,801 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.65.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

