Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.42. Vivendi shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 24,865 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

