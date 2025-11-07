Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$146.18 and traded as high as C$200.09. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$197.42, with a volume of 627,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$179.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$200.20.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.3%

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.18. The company has a market cap of C$19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.