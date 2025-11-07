Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$146.18 and traded as high as C$200.09. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$197.42, with a volume of 627,106 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$179.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$200.20.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.3%
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
